Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2000 Ripley Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

2000 Ripley Ave

2000 Ripley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Ripley Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Golden Hills Home Remodeled Kitchen and Baths Mile to the Sand award winning School District! - Golden Hills Corner Lot Single Family Home 3 bed/2 bath Hardwood Floors all throughout/Tile in the bathrooms. Completely Remodeled Kitchen and Baths with SS Appliances. All new Windows, Fireplace in the living room, Recessed lighting, Good size backyard Two car Detached garage. This property is ideally located on the Redondo/Hermosa border, just one short mile to the sand, and in the award winning Jefferson School District!

(RLNE3099619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Ripley Ave have any available units?
2000 Ripley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2000 Ripley Ave have?
Some of 2000 Ripley Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Ripley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Ripley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Ripley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Ripley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Ripley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Ripley Ave offers parking.
Does 2000 Ripley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Ripley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Ripley Ave have a pool?
No, 2000 Ripley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Ripley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2000 Ripley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Ripley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Ripley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Ripley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Ripley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
