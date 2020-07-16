All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

1920 Pullman Lane #B

1920 Pullman Lane · (310) 993-1910
Location

1920 Pullman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2121 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated family home with great indoor/outdoor living spaces. You'll recognize when you first walk in, the attention to detail andquality feel of this townhome. A stunning kitchen with Viking appliances, double oven and gas range are just the start.Masterfully designed, this home has all three bedrooms on the second level, offers highly rated schools and has a picture perfect park a half block away, making it an ideal family homestead. You will appreciate the added AC during those hot summer days, and the masterful outdoor oasis inyour own private backyard. It also offers two separate living areas downstairs giving plenty of space for kid/adult living.Parking is easy with direct access two car garage. Come and see how this Redondo Beach townhome feels to you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Pullman Lane #B have any available units?
1920 Pullman Lane #B has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1920 Pullman Lane #B have?
Some of 1920 Pullman Lane #B's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Pullman Lane #B currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Pullman Lane #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Pullman Lane #B pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Pullman Lane #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1920 Pullman Lane #B offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Pullman Lane #B offers parking.
Does 1920 Pullman Lane #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Pullman Lane #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Pullman Lane #B have a pool?
No, 1920 Pullman Lane #B does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Pullman Lane #B have accessible units?
No, 1920 Pullman Lane #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Pullman Lane #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Pullman Lane #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Pullman Lane #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1920 Pullman Lane #B has units with air conditioning.
