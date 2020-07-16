1920 Pullman Lane #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated family home with great indoor/outdoor living spaces. You'll recognize when you first walk in, the attention to detail andquality feel of this townhome. A stunning kitchen with Viking appliances, double oven and gas range are just the start.Masterfully designed, this home has all three bedrooms on the second level, offers highly rated schools and has a picture perfect park a half block away, making it an ideal family homestead. You will appreciate the added AC during those hot summer days, and the masterful outdoor oasis inyour own private backyard. It also offers two separate living areas downstairs giving plenty of space for kid/adult living.Parking is easy with direct access two car garage. Come and see how this Redondo Beach townhome feels to you.