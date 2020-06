Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bed 1 Bath in North Redondo - Remodeled middle unit with private back yard. New carpet in bedrooms, spanish tile flooring in living area and kitchen. Large over-sized closets in each room, laundry inside the unit. Newer cabinetry in kitchen. Great breeze with the two wide glass slider doors in kitchen and living room.



Good credit required

Appliances included

1 year lease



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5054327)