1916 Havemeyer Lane

Welcome to this charming light and bright 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath, front-unit townhouse located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of N.Redondo Beach. As you enter this beauty with marble flooring throughout the first floor, your guests will be entertained in a spacious living room with soaring high ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace, perfect for coffee and drinks after having dined in the elegant formal dining room. The large kitchen was recently fitted with a new refrigerator, new oven, new dishwasher, and new microwave, has a breakfast bar, a center-island with a granite surface, and ample cabinets, making this kitchen a cook's paradise. The beautiful family room opens to a private side patio and gives you the opportunity to enjoy the indoor/outdoor space while spending time with family and friends. All 4 large bedrooms and a separate washer/dryer room are on the second floor. The master suite with double door entry was designed like a 5-star hotel room with a grand walk-in closet, dual large sinks, a separate enclosed shower, and a Jacuzzi tub. A two-car garage with direct access to the family room is another added feature of this beautiful townhouse, located approximately 2 miles from the beach, is close to many parks and within walking distance from the award-winning Jefferson Elementary.