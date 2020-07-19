All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1916 Havemeyer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1916 Havemeyer Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1916 Havemeyer Lane

1916 Havemeyer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1916 Havemeyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Welcome to this charming light and bright 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath, front-unit townhouse located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of N.Redondo Beach. As you enter this beauty with marble flooring throughout the first floor, your guests will be entertained in a spacious living room with soaring high ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace, perfect for coffee and drinks after having dined in the elegant formal dining room. The large kitchen was recently fitted with a new refrigerator, new oven, new dishwasher, and new microwave, has a breakfast bar, a center-island with a granite surface, and ample cabinets, making this kitchen a cook's paradise. The beautiful family room opens to a private side patio and gives you the opportunity to enjoy the indoor/outdoor space while spending time with family and friends. All 4 large bedrooms and a separate washer/dryer room are on the second floor. The master suite with double door entry was designed like a 5-star hotel room with a grand walk-in closet, dual large sinks, a separate enclosed shower, and a Jacuzzi tub. A two-car garage with direct access to the family room is another added feature of this beautiful townhouse, located approximately 2 miles from the beach, is close to many parks and within walking distance from the award-winning Jefferson Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Havemeyer Lane have any available units?
1916 Havemeyer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1916 Havemeyer Lane have?
Some of 1916 Havemeyer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Havemeyer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Havemeyer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Havemeyer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Havemeyer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1916 Havemeyer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Havemeyer Lane offers parking.
Does 1916 Havemeyer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Havemeyer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Havemeyer Lane have a pool?
No, 1916 Havemeyer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Havemeyer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1916 Havemeyer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Havemeyer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Havemeyer Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Havemeyer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Havemeyer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles