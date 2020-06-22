1908 Rockefeller Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated coffee bar

Stylish remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms townhouse close to the beach. Flowing floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom at entry level. Living room and dining room upstairs with over 9 feet high ceiling. Open kitchen with natural marble counter top. Bright and airy. Private balcony upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Washer and dryer included with no warranty. Walking distance to parks, schools, library, coffee shop, shopping centers, beach, and restaurants. Includes water and trash. Easy access to 405 fwy.