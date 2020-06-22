All apartments in Redondo Beach
1908 Rockefeller Lane

1908 Rockefeller Lane · (626) 375-1931
Location

1908 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1649 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Stylish remodeled 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms townhouse close to the beach. Flowing floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom at entry level. Living room and dining room upstairs with over 9 feet high ceiling. Open kitchen with natural marble counter top. Bright and airy. Private balcony upstairs. 2 car attached garage. Washer and dryer included with no warranty. Walking distance to parks, schools, library, coffee shop, shopping centers, beach, and restaurants. Includes water and trash. Easy access to 405 fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Rockefeller Lane have any available units?
1908 Rockefeller Lane has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1908 Rockefeller Lane have?
Some of 1908 Rockefeller Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Rockefeller Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Rockefeller Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Rockefeller Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Rockefeller Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1908 Rockefeller Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Rockefeller Lane does offer parking.
Does 1908 Rockefeller Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Rockefeller Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Rockefeller Lane have a pool?
No, 1908 Rockefeller Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Rockefeller Lane have accessible units?
No, 1908 Rockefeller Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Rockefeller Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Rockefeller Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 Rockefeller Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 Rockefeller Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
