Redondo Beach, CA
1907 Spreckels Ln B
Last updated July 31 2019

1907 Spreckels Ln B

1907 Spreckels Ln · No Longer Available
Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

1907 Spreckels Ln, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Amazing Home in Redondo Beach! - Beautiful 2012 built Mediterranean town home in fantastic location of North Redondo Beach. The first level has living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, half bath, and access to the attached two car garage. The second level has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a bonus room that provides privacy between the master and the other rooms. The master bedroom is complete with a gas fireplace, balcony, and en suite bathroom featuring a jetted spa tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet.

For appointments contact: Ken Hamamoto
(310) 347-5932

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jtFBkM36X3n

(RLNE3781228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Spreckels Ln B have any available units?
1907 Spreckels Ln B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1907 Spreckels Ln B have?
Some of 1907 Spreckels Ln B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Spreckels Ln B currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Spreckels Ln B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Spreckels Ln B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 Spreckels Ln B is pet friendly.
Does 1907 Spreckels Ln B offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Spreckels Ln B offers parking.
Does 1907 Spreckels Ln B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Spreckels Ln B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Spreckels Ln B have a pool?
No, 1907 Spreckels Ln B does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Spreckels Ln B have accessible units?
No, 1907 Spreckels Ln B does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Spreckels Ln B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Spreckels Ln B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Spreckels Ln B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 Spreckels Ln B does not have units with air conditioning.
