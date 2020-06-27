1907 Spreckels Ln B

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Amazing Home in Redondo Beach! - Beautiful 2012 built Mediterranean town home in fantastic location of North Redondo Beach. The first level has living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, half bath, and access to the attached two car garage. The second level has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a bonus room that provides privacy between the master and the other rooms. The master bedroom is complete with a gas fireplace, balcony, and en suite bathroom featuring a jetted spa tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet.



BarshayandPeters.com



For appointments contact: Ken Hamamoto

?(310) 347-5932?



Please view virtual tour below!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jtFBkM36X3n



(RLNE3781228)