19058 Beryl Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Parc Suites Pacific Beachs expansive accommodations are ideal for your next Extended Stay or Business Trip.



Whether you are in search of Extended Stay Accommodations, Corporate Housing or Temporary Housing at a high level of comfort and luxury, at the beach, look no further! We have everything you need at Parc Suites Pacific Beach. You will be amazed by this Landmark Property! The ocean and bay views are Spectacular! 2 Private Patio area(s), yard and Community Pool. Everything is top notch; we have spared no expense to insure your absolute comfort.



In addition to a welcoming property, great amenities and knowledgeable staff, our Pacific Beach Suites are hailed for their consistent and sparkling cleanliness. Each and every suite at Parc Suites Pacific Beach has central air conditioning, allowing you to find the right southern California temperature for you! To keep this suite beautiful for everyone, it is absolutely non-smoking.



Your San Diego Extended Stay begins with the right residence and this luxurious home does not disappoint. Enjoy this 1,400 sq. ft. bit of paradise while you stay at Parc Suites Pacific Beach and never look back! This units traditional floor plan includes a spacious living room and dining room (spectacular ocean and bay views from both rooms). This suite includes high speed, complimentary Wi-Fi, 2, HDTVs with premium cable and DVR, a Gourmet Kitchen with a Thermador 6 burner range/oven, microwave, built in refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, coffee/tea maker, cookware, cutlery, dishware, linens, hair dryer, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Units spacious bedrooms have loads of natural light and include ample closet space. For our business travelers, you will love the bonus office area in the Master Bedroom, which offers you an area for secluded concentration with a desk and chair. Additionally, the Master Bedroom offers direct access to the phenomenal pool area. Literally, step out of your bedroom door to our expa