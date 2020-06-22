All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 6 2019 at 8:58 AM

19058 Beryl Street

19058 North Beryl Street · No Longer Available
Location

19058 North Beryl Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Parc Suites Pacific Beachs expansive accommodations are ideal for your next Extended Stay or Business Trip.

Whether you are in search of Extended Stay Accommodations, Corporate Housing or Temporary Housing at a high level of comfort and luxury, at the beach, look no further! We have everything you need at Parc Suites Pacific Beach. You will be amazed by this Landmark Property! The ocean and bay views are Spectacular! 2 Private Patio area(s), yard and Community Pool. Everything is top notch; we have spared no expense to insure your absolute comfort.

In addition to a welcoming property, great amenities and knowledgeable staff, our Pacific Beach Suites are hailed for their consistent and sparkling cleanliness. Each and every suite at Parc Suites Pacific Beach has central air conditioning, allowing you to find the right southern California temperature for you! To keep this suite beautiful for everyone, it is absolutely non-smoking.

Your San Diego Extended Stay begins with the right residence and this luxurious home does not disappoint. Enjoy this 1,400 sq. ft. bit of paradise while you stay at Parc Suites Pacific Beach and never look back! This units traditional floor plan includes a spacious living room and dining room (spectacular ocean and bay views from both rooms). This suite includes high speed, complimentary Wi-Fi, 2, HDTVs with premium cable and DVR, a Gourmet Kitchen with a Thermador 6 burner range/oven, microwave, built in refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, coffee/tea maker, cookware, cutlery, dishware, linens, hair dryer, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Units spacious bedrooms have loads of natural light and include ample closet space. For our business travelers, you will love the bonus office area in the Master Bedroom, which offers you an area for secluded concentration with a desk and chair. Additionally, the Master Bedroom offers direct access to the phenomenal pool area. Literally, step out of your bedroom door to our expa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19058 Beryl Street have any available units?
19058 Beryl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19058 Beryl Street have?
Some of 19058 Beryl Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19058 Beryl Street currently offering any rent specials?
19058 Beryl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19058 Beryl Street pet-friendly?
No, 19058 Beryl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 19058 Beryl Street offer parking?
No, 19058 Beryl Street does not offer parking.
Does 19058 Beryl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19058 Beryl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19058 Beryl Street have a pool?
Yes, 19058 Beryl Street has a pool.
Does 19058 Beryl Street have accessible units?
No, 19058 Beryl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19058 Beryl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19058 Beryl Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19058 Beryl Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19058 Beryl Street has units with air conditioning.
