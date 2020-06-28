1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4

Amenities

Come and see this lovely apartment on the North Redondo Beach neighborhood in Redondo Beach, California!



This unit can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; and it comes with a garage with 1 car space and street parking (the tenants though are not allowed to park at the back of the house).



Inside, it features hardwood flooring, sliding glass doors, and exposed beam ceilings in the bedrooms. The nice kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers for storage. It also has a smooth countertop and appliances such as refrigerator and oven/range. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces to sleep in. One of its bedrooms has a sliding glass door that opens into the sun deck. Its bathrooms, cozy and clean. A forced-air heater serves as its climate control.



There are also a shared, coin-operated washer and dryer available. A storage area can be found underneath the stairs and in the garage.



The exterior has a sun deck, yard, and a patio a perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



No pets allowed. No smoking of any kind in the property.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, water, sewage, cable, and Internet. The owner's responsible utilities: trash and landscaping.



Nearby parks: Belfo Park, Perry Park, and Dominquez Park.



Nearby Schools:

Hermosa View Elementary School - 0.82 miles, 10/10

Mira Costa High School - 0.94 miles, 10/10

Jefferson Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 9/10

Redondo Union High School - 1.27 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

232 Metro Local Line - 0.7 miles

8 Line 8 - 0.7 miles

130 Metro Local Line - 0.8 miles



No Pets Allowed



