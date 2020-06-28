All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4

1820 Speyer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1820 Speyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Come and see this lovely apartment on the North Redondo Beach neighborhood in Redondo Beach, California!

This unit can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; and it comes with a garage with 1 car space and street parking (the tenants though are not allowed to park at the back of the house).

Inside, it features hardwood flooring, sliding glass doors, and exposed beam ceilings in the bedrooms. The nice kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers for storage. It also has a smooth countertop and appliances such as refrigerator and oven/range. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces to sleep in. One of its bedrooms has a sliding glass door that opens into the sun deck. Its bathrooms, cozy and clean. A forced-air heater serves as its climate control.

There are also a shared, coin-operated washer and dryer available. A storage area can be found underneath the stairs and in the garage.

The exterior has a sun deck, yard, and a patio a perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

No pets allowed. No smoking of any kind in the property.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, water, sewage, cable, and Internet. The owner's responsible utilities: trash and landscaping.

Nearby parks: Belfo Park, Perry Park, and Dominquez Park.

Nearby Schools:
Hermosa View Elementary School - 0.82 miles, 10/10
Mira Costa High School - 0.94 miles, 10/10
Jefferson Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 9/10
Redondo Union High School - 1.27 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
232 Metro Local Line - 0.7 miles
8 Line 8 - 0.7 miles
130 Metro Local Line - 0.8 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5100704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 have any available units?
1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 have?
Some of 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Speyer Lane Unit 4 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles