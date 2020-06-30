All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3
Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:39 AM

1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3

1816 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1816 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious & Airy! This Beautiful End-Unit Town House Features Three Bedrooms & Three Bathrooms and Offers 1746 Sq. Ft. of Living Space. Two of the Bedrooms are considerably large with walk in closets and a private baths. The additional bedroom has a closet as well, perfect for an office space or hobby room. Solid wood floor, newly installed SPV floor throw-out, freshly painted, new fixtures, faucets & countless other upgrades throughout including blinds & an oversized two car garage with additional storage.
To schedule a showing or any additional information please contact Gabby or Christina at (310)831-0123 or text (310)200-5584.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 have any available units?
1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 have?
Some of 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 offers parking.
Does 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 have a pool?
No, 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles