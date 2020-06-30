1816 Grant Avenue # 3 - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious & Airy! This Beautiful End-Unit Town House Features Three Bedrooms & Three Bathrooms and Offers 1746 Sq. Ft. of Living Space. Two of the Bedrooms are considerably large with walk in closets and a private baths. The additional bedroom has a closet as well, perfect for an office space or hobby room. Solid wood floor, newly installed SPV floor throw-out, freshly painted, new fixtures, faucets & countless other upgrades throughout including blinds & an oversized two car garage with additional storage.

To schedule a showing or any additional information please contact Gabby or Christina at (310)831-0123 or text (310)200-5584.