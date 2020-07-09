All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:59 PM

1810 Belmont Lane

1810 Belmont Lane · (805) 259-9142
Location

1810 Belmont Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$5,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2310 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Newer Custom built by Advanced Design and Construction. Featuring a newly designed floor-plan with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The family room/den and 4 bedrooms are upstairs with high cathedral ceilings. Master bedroom has a custom fireplace, balcony and huge master retreat bathroom with "jaccuzzi tub", large walk-in closet & skylight. The downstairs has a formal dining and can be used as a one bedroom, full bathroom, Living room with fireplace, dining and a "love at first sight" gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and built in appliances, with marble and solid hard wood flooring. A/C Ready. One of the best in quality and price walking distance to the award winning Jefferson School. Rear unit of 2 units on one lot.
Honng Li 805-259-9142 Northwest btokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Belmont Lane have any available units?
1810 Belmont Lane has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1810 Belmont Lane have?
Some of 1810 Belmont Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Belmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Belmont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Belmont Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Belmont Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1810 Belmont Lane offer parking?
No, 1810 Belmont Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Belmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Belmont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Belmont Lane have a pool?
No, 1810 Belmont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Belmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 1810 Belmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Belmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Belmont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Belmont Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1810 Belmont Lane has units with air conditioning.
