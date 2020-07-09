1810 Belmont Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Newer Custom built by Advanced Design and Construction. Featuring a newly designed floor-plan with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The family room/den and 4 bedrooms are upstairs with high cathedral ceilings. Master bedroom has a custom fireplace, balcony and huge master retreat bathroom with "jaccuzzi tub", large walk-in closet & skylight. The downstairs has a formal dining and can be used as a one bedroom, full bathroom, Living room with fireplace, dining and a "love at first sight" gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops and built in appliances, with marble and solid hard wood flooring. A/C Ready. One of the best in quality and price walking distance to the award winning Jefferson School. Rear unit of 2 units on one lot.

Honng Li 805-259-9142 Northwest btokers