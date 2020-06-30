1806 Spreckels Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Across from Highly Desireable Jefferson Elementary School!!! Lovely Pottery Barn Style townhome with warm fireplace in living area, remodeled & upgraded flooring, fresh painted walls, updated kitchens and baths. When you enter the large living area there are brand new flooring throughout where steps lead to the kitchen attached to the formal dining area and also a quaint dinette area. Kitchen has been totally revamped, remodeled & upgraded. New appliances, granite counters & sylish glass tiled back splash, perfect for the chef that entertains! The next level host a large bedroom with spacious wardrobe closet, right outside a full size bathroom. This bathroom has been totally remodeled and can be used for guest as well. The top level host a private master suite with 2 walk-in his & hers closets. This bathroom has recently been updated and remodeled with warm colors for a relaxing master retreat. Seamless door shower, large enough for 2. Just off the living area there are sliding doors that lead to a large patio for BBQ'ing or just to kick back & relax. This complex is quiet plus it offers a in ground Jacuzzi for those long work days. HOA building, tenant will be provided HOA rules & regs. 2 car direct access garage. Includes Applicances!!! Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Landlord will consider small pet.