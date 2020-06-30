All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
1806 Spreckels Lane
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1806 Spreckels Lane

1806 Spreckles Lane · No Longer Available
Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

1806 Spreckles Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Across from Highly Desireable Jefferson Elementary School!!! Lovely Pottery Barn Style townhome with warm fireplace in living area, remodeled & upgraded flooring, fresh painted walls, updated kitchens and baths. When you enter the large living area there are brand new flooring throughout where steps lead to the kitchen attached to the formal dining area and also a quaint dinette area. Kitchen has been totally revamped, remodeled & upgraded. New appliances, granite counters & sylish glass tiled back splash, perfect for the chef that entertains! The next level host a large bedroom with spacious wardrobe closet, right outside a full size bathroom. This bathroom has been totally remodeled and can be used for guest as well. The top level host a private master suite with 2 walk-in his & hers closets. This bathroom has recently been updated and remodeled with warm colors for a relaxing master retreat. Seamless door shower, large enough for 2. Just off the living area there are sliding doors that lead to a large patio for BBQ'ing or just to kick back & relax. This complex is quiet plus it offers a in ground Jacuzzi for those long work days. HOA building, tenant will be provided HOA rules & regs. 2 car direct access garage. Includes Applicances!!! Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Landlord will consider small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Spreckels Lane have any available units?
1806 Spreckels Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1806 Spreckels Lane have?
Some of 1806 Spreckels Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Spreckels Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Spreckels Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Spreckels Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Spreckels Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Spreckels Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Spreckels Lane offers parking.
Does 1806 Spreckels Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 Spreckels Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Spreckels Lane have a pool?
No, 1806 Spreckels Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Spreckels Lane have accessible units?
No, 1806 Spreckels Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Spreckels Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Spreckels Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Spreckels Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Spreckels Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

