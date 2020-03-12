All apartments in Redondo Beach
1805 Speyer Lane
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

1805 Speyer Lane

1805 Speyer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Speyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Furnished Short or long term town home. Great neighborhood. Beautiful back unit with large outdoor patio gated for privacy plus comfy conversation seating. Living room area has contemporary furnishings to include sofa, chairs, flat screen TV and gas fireplace. Dining area has seating for 6 with large bench for additional seating. Custom designed kitchen cabinets make this kitchen unique. Kitchen has lots of storage and work space with beautiful granite counters and breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances to include 5 burner stove. There are 4 bedrooms to the property that are all located upstairs. Master suite is 600 sq ft. with king bed, flat screen TV, walk-in closet and master bathroom to include soaking tub and Jacuzzi, double vanity and separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms are on this floor with 1 double bed and 2 queen beds. There is a large laundry room with storage cabinets. A large family room with desk, sofa, flat screen TV and balcony for outdoor relaxation. Property has carpet and stone flooring throughout the house. House has attached 2 car garage plus one shared guest spot. One mile to beach, few blocks to Hermosa Beach, Kings Harbor Marina, Pacific Coast Highway and Hollywood Riviera.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Speyer Lane have any available units?
1805 Speyer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1805 Speyer Lane have?
Some of 1805 Speyer Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Speyer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Speyer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Speyer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Speyer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1805 Speyer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Speyer Lane offers parking.
Does 1805 Speyer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Speyer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Speyer Lane have a pool?
No, 1805 Speyer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Speyer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1805 Speyer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Speyer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Speyer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Speyer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Speyer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
