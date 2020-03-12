1805 Speyer Lane

Amenities

Furnished Short or long term town home. Great neighborhood. Beautiful back unit with large outdoor patio gated for privacy plus comfy conversation seating. Living room area has contemporary furnishings to include sofa, chairs, flat screen TV and gas fireplace. Dining area has seating for 6 with large bench for additional seating. Custom designed kitchen cabinets make this kitchen unique. Kitchen has lots of storage and work space with beautiful granite counters and breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances to include 5 burner stove. There are 4 bedrooms to the property that are all located upstairs. Master suite is 600 sq ft. with king bed, flat screen TV, walk-in closet and master bathroom to include soaking tub and Jacuzzi, double vanity and separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms are on this floor with 1 double bed and 2 queen beds. There is a large laundry room with storage cabinets. A large family room with desk, sofa, flat screen TV and balcony for outdoor relaxation. Property has carpet and stone flooring throughout the house. House has attached 2 car garage plus one shared guest spot. One mile to beach, few blocks to Hermosa Beach, Kings Harbor Marina, Pacific Coast Highway and Hollywood Riviera.