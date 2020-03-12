1803 Grant Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This newly transformed unit is the lower level of a duplex. The attention to detail is unbelievable and a truly special place. Through the front door is a large kitchen that everyone will gather with concrete countertops and colorful tile backsplash. New stainless steel appliances glisten underneath the recessed lighting. Visions of making elaborate dinners or even enjoying your morning coffee while sunlight pours through the windows makes you feel at home. The living room has so many possibilities. Spacious enough for entertaining or simply a relaxing weekend lounging at home. Three bedrooms are down the hall with their own closet. The bathroom has a modern vibe with concrete counter, double sinks and a large soaking tub/shower- complete with a private water closet. The outdoor patio is truly spectacular with vines covering a private area- add some café lights and your family and friends will flock to this space for barbeques, dinner parties or star gazing and evening conversation. Located in a fabulous location in the heart of North Redondo Beach. Be the first to occupy this very unique property. What are you waiting for?