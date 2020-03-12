All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

1803 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This newly transformed unit is the lower level of a duplex. The attention to detail is unbelievable and a truly special place. Through the front door is a large kitchen that everyone will gather with concrete countertops and colorful tile backsplash. New stainless steel appliances glisten underneath the recessed lighting. Visions of making elaborate dinners or even enjoying your morning coffee while sunlight pours through the windows makes you feel at home. The living room has so many possibilities. Spacious enough for entertaining or simply a relaxing weekend lounging at home. Three bedrooms are down the hall with their own closet. The bathroom has a modern vibe with concrete counter, double sinks and a large soaking tub/shower- complete with a private water closet. The outdoor patio is truly spectacular with vines covering a private area- add some café lights and your family and friends will flock to this space for barbeques, dinner parties or star gazing and evening conversation. Located in a fabulous location in the heart of North Redondo Beach. Be the first to occupy this very unique property. What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Grant Avenue have any available units?
1803 Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1803 Grant Avenue have?
Some of 1803 Grant Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1803 Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 1803 Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1803 Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1803 Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Grant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
