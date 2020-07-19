All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

1739 Speyer Lane

1739 Speyer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1739 Speyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 04/15/19 2 bed/1 bath Single Family Home in Redondo Beach - Property Id: 108723

House for Rent in Redondo Beach/Hermosa Beach adjacent - Great Location- Close to Beach and Hermosa Pier/Strand Available April 15th.

2 BD/1BA Redondo Beach House -- .7 of a mile from the beach, Strand and Pier Avenue.

Garage and 2 parking spaces. Gas stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, new laminate flooring, recently painted inside and out, newly remodeled bathroom, large back and front yard. Located near the award winning Jefferson Elementary School. Quiet neighborhood and street. Owner loves long-term tenants.

800 sq.ft + garage with direct entry. Oversized lot -38 x 100, gardener and trash included.

Pets welcome. $3,250 per month -- 1 Year Lease. Available April 15. 310-486-6487
1739 Speyer Ln, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 -- Please do not disturb tenants- shown by appt. call or email
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108723
Property Id 108723

(RLNE4790475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Speyer Lane have any available units?
1739 Speyer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1739 Speyer Lane have?
Some of 1739 Speyer Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Speyer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Speyer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Speyer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 Speyer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1739 Speyer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Speyer Lane offers parking.
Does 1739 Speyer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 Speyer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Speyer Lane have a pool?
No, 1739 Speyer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Speyer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1739 Speyer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Speyer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 Speyer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 Speyer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1739 Speyer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
