1739 Speyer Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 04/15/19 2 bed/1 bath Single Family Home in Redondo Beach - Property Id: 108723



House for Rent in Redondo Beach/Hermosa Beach adjacent - Great Location- Close to Beach and Hermosa Pier/Strand Available April 15th.



2 BD/1BA Redondo Beach House -- .7 of a mile from the beach, Strand and Pier Avenue.



Garage and 2 parking spaces. Gas stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, new laminate flooring, recently painted inside and out, newly remodeled bathroom, large back and front yard. Located near the award winning Jefferson Elementary School. Quiet neighborhood and street. Owner loves long-term tenants.



800 sq.ft + garage with direct entry. Oversized lot -38 x 100, gardener and trash included.



Pets welcome. $3,250 per month -- 1 Year Lease. Available April 15. 310-486-6487

1739 Speyer Ln, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 -- Please do not disturb tenants- shown by appt. call or email

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108723

Property Id 108723



(RLNE4790475)