1723 Armour Lane

Located within the acclaimed Redondo Beach School District, this 4 BD 3 BA house is a must see! This home features fresh paint, central A/C, and real hardwood floors. The kitchen showcases gorgeous granite counters and comes fully-equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and brand new stove. The master bedroom boasts his and hers closets and an elegant master bathroom with mosaic tile art. Enjoy an over-sized backyard deck, a variety of fruit trees, and a fresh beach breeze! Plenty of parking with a 1-car garage garage and large multi-vehicle driveway. Washer and dryer included! Convenient to Dominguez Park, Jefferson Elementary, The Comedy & Magic Club, South Bay Galleria, food, shopping, and more! Just 1 mile to the BEACH! Schedule a showing today!



On Armour Ln between Goodman Ave and Harkness Ln