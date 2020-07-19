All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
1723 Armour Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1723 Armour Lane

1723 Armour Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Armour Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located within the acclaimed Redondo Beach School District, this 4 BD 3 BA house is a must see! This home features fresh paint, central A/C, and real hardwood floors. The kitchen showcases gorgeous granite counters and comes fully-equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and brand new stove. The master bedroom boasts his and hers closets and an elegant master bathroom with mosaic tile art. Enjoy an over-sized backyard deck, a variety of fruit trees, and a fresh beach breeze! Plenty of parking with a 1-car garage garage and large multi-vehicle driveway. Washer and dryer included! Convenient to Dominguez Park, Jefferson Elementary, The Comedy & Magic Club, South Bay Galleria, food, shopping, and more! Just 1 mile to the BEACH! Schedule a showing today!

On Armour Ln between Goodman Ave and Harkness Ln

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Armour Lane have any available units?
1723 Armour Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1723 Armour Lane have?
Some of 1723 Armour Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Armour Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Armour Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Armour Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1723 Armour Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1723 Armour Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1723 Armour Lane offers parking.
Does 1723 Armour Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 Armour Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Armour Lane have a pool?
No, 1723 Armour Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Armour Lane have accessible units?
No, 1723 Armour Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Armour Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 Armour Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Armour Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1723 Armour Lane has units with air conditioning.
