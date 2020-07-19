All apartments in Redondo Beach
1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2

1710 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful, spacious, & clean, 3 bed 3 bath town home in great N. Redondo location. Unit is very large! Each of the bedrooms is good sized with lots of natural sunlight. There is a sun patio off the master bedroom. Downstairs features living-room with fireplace, dining area, breakfast room & kitchen, which leads to outdoor patio perfect for BBQ's. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Plenty of closet/storage space. Recently updated, new paint & brand new hardwood floors! Parking for two cars. Laundry hookups, bonus room, high vaulted ceilings, & community pool/spa. Close to shopping, the beach, freeways, & schools.

Redondo Beach is a full-service city with its own police, fire and public works departments, two public libraries, a performing arts center, fifteen parks, thirteen parkettes, a large recreational and commercial harbor including King Harbor, a 1,500-slip private craft port; the Redondo Beach Pier and Seaside Lagoon; and a bathing and surfing beach.

Located in the choice coastal edge of Los Angeles County, just twenty miles from downtown Los Angeles and seven miles south of Los Angeles International Airport, Redondo Beach has been a preferred resort destination for more than a century and one of the most desirable areas to live in the country.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 have any available units?
1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 have?
Some of 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
