1710 Grant Avenue - Unit 2

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful, spacious, & clean, 3 bed 3 bath town home in great N. Redondo location. Unit is very large! Each of the bedrooms is good sized with lots of natural sunlight. There is a sun patio off the master bedroom. Downstairs features living-room with fireplace, dining area, breakfast room & kitchen, which leads to outdoor patio perfect for BBQ's. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Plenty of closet/storage space. Recently updated, new paint & brand new hardwood floors! Parking for two cars. Laundry hookups, bonus room, high vaulted ceilings, & community pool/spa. Close to shopping, the beach, freeways, & schools.



