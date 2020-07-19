1709 Stanford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious home is an absolute must see! The first floor contains 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and laundry. Both bedrooms are extremely spacious with ample closet space and larger bedroom has sliding glass door leading to backyard! The second floor has a large living room with a deck, fireplace and plenty of natural lighting! There is a dinning area overlook, stove,breakfast bar and plenty of counter and cabinet space. A half bath is located in the hallway off of the kitchen. The spacious master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a private patio.



*Attached 2 car garage

*Pets allowed upon owner approval and deposit

*Backyard + 2 balconys

*Close to beach & schools!



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,375 Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $4,375, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.