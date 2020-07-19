All apartments in Redondo Beach
1709 Stanford Avenue

1709 Stanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Stanford Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious home is an absolute must see! The first floor contains 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and laundry. Both bedrooms are extremely spacious with ample closet space and larger bedroom has sliding glass door leading to backyard! The second floor has a large living room with a deck, fireplace and plenty of natural lighting! There is a dinning area overlook, stove,breakfast bar and plenty of counter and cabinet space. A half bath is located in the hallway off of the kitchen. The spacious master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a private patio.

Be the first to make this your home today! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.

*Attached 2 car garage
*Pets allowed upon owner approval and deposit
*Backyard + 2 balconys
*Close to beach & schools!

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,375 Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $4,375, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Stanford Avenue have any available units?
1709 Stanford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1709 Stanford Avenue have?
Some of 1709 Stanford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Stanford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Stanford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Stanford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Stanford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Stanford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Stanford Avenue offers parking.
Does 1709 Stanford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Stanford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Stanford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1709 Stanford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Stanford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1709 Stanford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Stanford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Stanford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Stanford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Stanford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
