1705 Van Horne Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated single family home located in Redondo Beach’s sought-after Golden Hills’ area. Award winning Jefferson Elementary is within walking distance. The large living room boasts south-facing French doors, shutters, and a cozy fireplace with mantel. Wide-plank flooring accents the kitchen, family room and living room and you’ll find recessed lighting throughout. The center island kitchen offers ample cabinetry, professional range, two sinks, computer area and adjacent eating area. This space is truly the heart of the home. All bedrooms are on the same level and the two baths are nicely remodeled. An outdoor fireplace warms the private rear yard, and is the perfect place for entertaining. The attached two car garage with additional parking in the driveway adds so much convenience. A/C will keep you cool during the summer months! Enjoy nearby beaches, bike path, dog park, restaurants and shopping. Call for a private showing today – it will go quickly! This is the one for you.