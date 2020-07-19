Amenities

1703 Mackay Lane #B Available 08/09/19 Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome - This townhome is located in Redondo Beach near Perry Park and is open and bright with fully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms; as well as new flooring throughout the living spaces. It features four bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. There are hardwood floors in the great room area with a fireplace and private patio for easy entertaining or comfortable lounging. The kitchen has new quartz countertops, new cupboards, a new gas stove/oven and microwave as well as a stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher and garbage disposal. The three bedrooms are sizable with ample closet space and ceiling fans. The master suite has incredible high ceilings, beautiful new hardwood flooring and a new bathroom with dual sinks, vanity, shower and large walk in closet. The property includes central heating and air conditioning. There is a two car garage with storage space and washer and dryer. Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent. Lease term is 12-months. NO PETS allowed.



This home is in a central South Bay location. It is around the corner from Perry Park, a couple blocks to Birney Elementary or Adams Middle School in the Redondo Beach School District and easy access to Artesia to go play at the beach or for a short commute to anywhere in the South Bay. Other attractions include the Redondo Performing Arts Center, and the Galleria Shopping Center with a Target, Islands, Movie Theater, and many more convenient stores and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



