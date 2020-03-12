All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
1701 Ford Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

1701 Ford Avenue

1701 Ford Avenue · (310) 562-4131
Location

1701 Ford Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1951 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled home in the Golden Hills, almost 2000 square feet. Top level has large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Step up dining area along with kitchen that includes a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, plus all stainless appliances. Master suite is at the rear of top level and has walk in closet, corner fireplace and all new master bath: quartz counters, tile floors & shower plus stand alone tub. First level has direct entry from garage, two nice sized bedrooms both with mirrored closets, wainscoating and new fixtures. Rear bedroom leads to patio. Update full bath on this level with all new vanity, quartz counters, shower doors and fixtures. Inside washer & dryer on first level. Central air conditioning as well. Will consider a small dog only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Ford Avenue have any available units?
1701 Ford Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1701 Ford Avenue have?
Some of 1701 Ford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Ford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Ford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Ford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Ford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Ford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Ford Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1701 Ford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Ford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Ford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1701 Ford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Ford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1701 Ford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Ford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Ford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Ford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1701 Ford Avenue has units with air conditioning.
