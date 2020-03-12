1701 Ford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled home in the Golden Hills, almost 2000 square feet. Top level has large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Step up dining area along with kitchen that includes a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, plus all stainless appliances. Master suite is at the rear of top level and has walk in closet, corner fireplace and all new master bath: quartz counters, tile floors & shower plus stand alone tub. First level has direct entry from garage, two nice sized bedrooms both with mirrored closets, wainscoating and new fixtures. Rear bedroom leads to patio. Update full bath on this level with all new vanity, quartz counters, shower doors and fixtures. Inside washer & dryer on first level. Central air conditioning as well. Will consider a small dog only.