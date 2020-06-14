1537 Ford Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in the Golden Hills area of Redondo Beach. Conveniently located near Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach in the Jefferson School district. Desirable floor plan with all bedrooms on the second floor and living/kitchen area on the first floor with French doors leading to a sunny backyard patio. First floor features wood flooring, open kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Garage has been converted to a bonus room off living area to be used as a kids playroom, home gym, home office or media room. Driveway parking only.