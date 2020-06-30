1525 Carver St

Amenities

2 Weeks Free Rent -Golden Hills 3 Bdrm Home! - Charming remodeled home on one of the best streets in the Golden Hills!! This Three bedroom and Two full bathroom home is in move in condition. A spacious and open living area with high ceilings and cozy fireplace opens on to a deck with french doors. The well designed kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar . Updated Master Bathroom includes tumbled marble and recessed lighting. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout including the stairs. Plus a private little back yard. Call today for a showing. 2 weeks Free Rent with a May 15th move -in! No Pets. No Smoking. 1 year lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5637063)