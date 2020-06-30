All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1525 Carver St

1525 Carver Street · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Carver Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Weeks Free Rent -Golden Hills 3 Bdrm Home! - Charming remodeled home on one of the best streets in the Golden Hills!! This Three bedroom and Two full bathroom home is in move in condition. A spacious and open living area with high ceilings and cozy fireplace opens on to a deck with french doors. The well designed kitchen offers beautiful granite counter tops, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar . Updated Master Bathroom includes tumbled marble and recessed lighting. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout including the stairs. Plus a private little back yard. Call today for a showing. 2 weeks Free Rent with a May 15th move -in! No Pets. No Smoking. 1 year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5637063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Carver St have any available units?
1525 Carver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1525 Carver St have?
Some of 1525 Carver St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Carver St currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Carver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Carver St pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Carver St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1525 Carver St offer parking?
No, 1525 Carver St does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Carver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Carver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Carver St have a pool?
No, 1525 Carver St does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Carver St have accessible units?
No, 1525 Carver St does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Carver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Carver St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Carver St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 Carver St does not have units with air conditioning.

