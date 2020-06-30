All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1503 Steinhart Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1503 Steinhart Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:25 AM

1503 Steinhart Avenue

1503 Steinhart Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1503 Steinhart Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious east facing tri-level home in Golden Hills/Triangle blocks away from award winning Jefferson Elementary school. This property boasts 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a large bonus room in the lower level with access to the back patio. Hardwood floor, new paint & carpet throughout the property. Top floor features a dining room, kitchen, powder room, and a family room that has a fireplace and opens up to a balcony - great for BBQ or sipping a cup of coffee. Bright master en-suite with large bathroom, sliding doors that open to its own private balcony. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are nestled in the mid level along with the entrance and direct access to the two car garage. Laundry room, extra storage closet, large bonus room with a full bathroom (could be used as a 4th bedroom) are located in the bottom level that opens up to the backyard/patio - great for entertaining or kids play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Steinhart Avenue have any available units?
1503 Steinhart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1503 Steinhart Avenue have?
Some of 1503 Steinhart Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Steinhart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Steinhart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Steinhart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Steinhart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1503 Steinhart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Steinhart Avenue offers parking.
Does 1503 Steinhart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Steinhart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Steinhart Avenue have a pool?
No, 1503 Steinhart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Steinhart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1503 Steinhart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Steinhart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Steinhart Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Steinhart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 Steinhart Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles