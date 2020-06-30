1503 Steinhart Avenue

Amenities

Spacious east facing tri-level home in Golden Hills/Triangle blocks away from award winning Jefferson Elementary school. This property boasts 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a large bonus room in the lower level with access to the back patio. Hardwood floor, new paint & carpet throughout the property. Top floor features a dining room, kitchen, powder room, and a family room that has a fireplace and opens up to a balcony - great for BBQ or sipping a cup of coffee. Bright master en-suite with large bathroom, sliding doors that open to its own private balcony. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are nestled in the mid level along with the entrance and direct access to the two car garage. Laundry room, extra storage closet, large bonus room with a full bathroom (could be used as a 4th bedroom) are located in the bottom level that opens up to the backyard/patio - great for entertaining or kids play area.