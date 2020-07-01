120 S Lucia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT KEVIN @ 213.503.6969 or LIANNE @ 310.918.0020. Beautiful and newly renovated (completed in 2020) condo located in South Redondo Beach. Spacious open floor plan 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo has been renovated/updated throughout. New laminate wood floors, freshly painted cabinets, new interior paint, new washer/dryer, new LED lighting fixtures. The unit has a master en-suite bathroom, a nice nook, walk-in closet, and opens to a balcony. The second bedroom has an adjoining bathroom and custom closet. The bedrooms are located at each end of the hallway and offers bedroom privacy. In addition, your condo comes with two side-by-side parking spaces and extra storage space. With it’s prime location approximately one mile to the beach, you'll be able to enjoy all that Redondo Beach and Torrance has to offer. Located in the Redondo Beach Unified School District . One year lease minimum. This is a non-smoking unit. Tenant is responsible for internet/cable, gas, and electric. Tenant must pass background/credit check, verifiable references, verifiable income which is three times the monthly rent. Renters Insurance required. Seeking only considerate, responsible professionals who would appreciate a well maintained home in one of the most desirable areas of South Redondo Beach.