Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
120 S Lucia Avenue
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 AM

120 S Lucia Avenue

120 South Lucia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

120 South Lucia Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT KEVIN @ 213.503.6969 or LIANNE @ 310.918.0020. Beautiful and newly renovated (completed in 2020) condo located in South Redondo Beach. Spacious open floor plan 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo has been renovated/updated throughout. New laminate wood floors, freshly painted cabinets, new interior paint, new washer/dryer, new LED lighting fixtures. The unit has a master en-suite bathroom, a nice nook, walk-in closet, and opens to a balcony. The second bedroom has an adjoining bathroom and custom closet. The bedrooms are located at each end of the hallway and offers bedroom privacy. In addition, your condo comes with two side-by-side parking spaces and extra storage space. With it’s prime location approximately one mile to the beach, you'll be able to enjoy all that Redondo Beach and Torrance has to offer. Located in the Redondo Beach Unified School District . One year lease minimum. This is a non-smoking unit. Tenant is responsible for internet/cable, gas, and electric. Tenant must pass background/credit check, verifiable references, verifiable income which is three times the monthly rent. Renters Insurance required. Seeking only considerate, responsible professionals who would appreciate a well maintained home in one of the most desirable areas of South Redondo Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 S Lucia Avenue have any available units?
120 S Lucia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 120 S Lucia Avenue have?
Some of 120 S Lucia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 S Lucia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
120 S Lucia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 S Lucia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 120 S Lucia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 120 S Lucia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 120 S Lucia Avenue offers parking.
Does 120 S Lucia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 S Lucia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 S Lucia Avenue have a pool?
No, 120 S Lucia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 120 S Lucia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 120 S Lucia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 120 S Lucia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 S Lucia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 S Lucia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 S Lucia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

