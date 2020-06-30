All apartments in Redondo Beach
1106 Vincent Street

Location

1106 Vincent Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large luxurious free standing townhome with lovely interiors and dramatic entry. Great floor plan with living room, family room, kitchen, laundry and half bath on main floor. All bedrooms on second floor. Spacious balcony off master bedroom perfect for an early morning or evening pause.
Beautiful mahogany floors and plantation shutter window coverings throughout home. Rear garden area off family room, great for entertaining.
A tastefully appointed well located townhome. The mounted TV in the family room along with the speakers and receiver remains as well as the washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator. See more details below.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Vincent Street have any available units?
1106 Vincent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1106 Vincent Street have?
Some of 1106 Vincent Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Vincent Street currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Vincent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Vincent Street pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Vincent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1106 Vincent Street offer parking?
No, 1106 Vincent Street does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Vincent Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Vincent Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Vincent Street have a pool?
No, 1106 Vincent Street does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Vincent Street have accessible units?
No, 1106 Vincent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Vincent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Vincent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Vincent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Vincent Street does not have units with air conditioning.

