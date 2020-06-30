1106 Vincent Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Large luxurious free standing townhome with lovely interiors and dramatic entry. Great floor plan with living room, family room, kitchen, laundry and half bath on main floor. All bedrooms on second floor. Spacious balcony off master bedroom perfect for an early morning or evening pause.

Beautiful mahogany floors and plantation shutter window coverings throughout home. Rear garden area off family room, great for entertaining.

A tastefully appointed well located townhome. The mounted TV in the family room along with the speakers and receiver remains as well as the washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator. See more details below.