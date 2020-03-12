All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated September 12 2019

1105 Ford Avenue

1105 Ford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Ford Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This family home has been completely rehabbed and has many new upgrades. Some of the upgrades include: New luxury wood grain linoleum floors, new carpet and padding, new bathroom vanities, new bathroom faucets and sinks, new paint on all the walls and ceilings and new garage door. This home is very clean. You'll enjoy the fresh newly landscaped front yard and large backyard -- the backyard is great for family get togethers and BBQs. This home is also an easy three block walk to award winning Jefferson Elementary School. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Ford Avenue have any available units?
1105 Ford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1105 Ford Avenue have?
Some of 1105 Ford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Ford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Ford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Ford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Ford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1105 Ford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Ford Avenue offers parking.
Does 1105 Ford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Ford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Ford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1105 Ford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Ford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1105 Ford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Ford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Ford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Ford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Ford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
