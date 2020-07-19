1103 Green Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking guest parking

Welcome to this beautiful 5 bedroom townhome in the highly sought after Jefferson school district! Located on a corner lot with backyard, no shared driveway and 3rd(shared) guest parking space. Once you enter you will immediately feel the high ceilings and open floor plan. Glass sliding doors allow family & friends to spill out into the enclosed yard w/patio & mature landscaping. The chef remains part of the action while enjoying this modern and sleek kitchen. A warm fireplace is strategically located in the corner of the living room making it easy for a large family to gather together. The first floor 5th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom can be used as a guest bedroom, office or kids playroom. A large master suite with jacuzzi bathtub, shower, custom shelving and balcony await you upstairs. Among the many features include: hardwood floors throughout, Hans Grohe faucet, high end appliances include dishwasher and refrigerator and new LG front loading washer & dryer. ONLY 4 houses from a family friendly park that includes play structures, swing sets, picnic tables, and basketball courts. A yearly block party is enjoyed by all in this friendly neighborhood! And if that wasn’t enough..walking distance to 3 top rated schools: Jefferson Elementary, Parras Middle School, and Redondo Union High School. Also walking distance to shops and restaurants on Artesia and Aviation Blvd. and just 1.5 miles to Hermosa Beach and Pier Ave shops. WOW!!! This is a must see on every level!