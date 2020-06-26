107 Prospect

Amenities

recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to Southern California, with some of the best weather in all the world! Now is your chance to enjoy it in your own great bungalow in Redondo Beach. Send your kids to those desirable Redondo schools without permits! Walk to Parras Middle and Redondo High schools. Three bedrooms, one full bathroom, updated kitchen, dining room, wonderful living room, laundry area inside. Ride your bikes down to the Redondo Pier, along the strand and enjoy those ocean breezes. LAX is only 20 minutes away on surface streets. Call Eric Rook @ 310-961-0030 to schedule an appointment.