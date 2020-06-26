All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

107 S Prospect Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to Southern California, with some of the best weather in all the world! Now is your chance to enjoy it in your own great bungalow in Redondo Beach. Send your kids to those desirable Redondo schools without permits! Walk to Parras Middle and Redondo High schools. Three bedrooms, one full bathroom, updated kitchen, dining room, wonderful living room, laundry area inside. Ride your bikes down to the Redondo Pier, along the strand and enjoy those ocean breezes. LAX is only 20 minutes away on surface streets. Call Eric Rook @ 310-961-0030 to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Prospect have any available units?
107 Prospect doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 107 Prospect currently offering any rent specials?
107 Prospect is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Prospect pet-friendly?
No, 107 Prospect is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 107 Prospect offer parking?
No, 107 Prospect does not offer parking.
Does 107 Prospect have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Prospect does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Prospect have a pool?
No, 107 Prospect does not have a pool.
Does 107 Prospect have accessible units?
No, 107 Prospect does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Prospect have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Prospect does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Prospect have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Prospect does not have units with air conditioning.
