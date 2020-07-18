All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

104 N Prospect Avenue

104 North Prospect Avenue · (310) 408-0333
Location

104 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,185

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing place to live in South Redondo Beach! This beautiful townhome style in a 4- unit complex has been fully remodeled and renovated inside! This is an end unit.The unit has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Then a living room, dining area, kitchen and half bathroom downstairs. Unit comes with double pane windows, new flooring throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen, updated bathroom vanity, medicine cabinet, tile, blinds, and fixtures. The master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe closets and two large balconies with view for relaxation! There are lots of cabinets and storage throughout. Unit includes a double car garage. This location is less than 5 minutes from the beach and close to great shops and restaurants. See the agent remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 N Prospect Avenue have any available units?
104 N Prospect Avenue has a unit available for $3,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 N Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 104 N Prospect Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 N Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
104 N Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 N Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 104 N Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 104 N Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 104 N Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 104 N Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 N Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 N Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 104 N Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 104 N Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 104 N Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 104 N Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 N Prospect Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 N Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 N Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
