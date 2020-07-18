104 N Prospect Avenue

Amenities

Amazing place to live in South Redondo Beach! This beautiful townhome style in a 4- unit complex has been fully remodeled and renovated inside! This is an end unit.The unit has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Then a living room, dining area, kitchen and half bathroom downstairs. Unit comes with double pane windows, new flooring throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen, updated bathroom vanity, medicine cabinet, tile, blinds, and fixtures. The master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe closets and two large balconies with view for relaxation! There are lots of cabinets and storage throughout. Unit includes a double car garage. This location is less than 5 minutes from the beach and close to great shops and restaurants. See the agent remarks.