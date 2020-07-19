1026 Avenue B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill

This great beach home is the one you've been waiting for! Offering a Gourmet Kitchen with Frigidaire side-by-side refrigerator/freezer and Thermador 6 burner range with center grill, you'll truly want to cook here every day. The limestone and butcher block counter-tops provide an abundance of prep space and the custom cabinetry will satisfy all your storage needs. The light, bright and spacious open floor-plan with a double sided fireplace delivers both formal and family living areas. You'll enjoy the amply proportioned bedrooms with great closet space, and the generous sized bathroom has separate shower and tub. For easy entertaining and family recreation, the French Doors off the family room lead to the large two-tiered wood deck, patio with fire pit and plenty of grassy area in the yard for play! Additional features include hardwood floors, recently installed carpeting, new ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, laundry room, garden area and fruit trees, and washer and dryer. This fabulous cul-de-sac location is conveniently located to schools, shopping and just blocks to the beach and Riviera Village and will go fast. Don't delay! For your own private viewing please contact Wyatt at 310-408-3583.