All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1026 Avenue B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1026 Avenue B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1026 Avenue B

1026 Avenue B · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1026 Avenue B, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This great beach home is the one you've been waiting for! Offering a Gourmet Kitchen with Frigidaire side-by-side refrigerator/freezer and Thermador 6 burner range with center grill, you'll truly want to cook here every day. The limestone and butcher block counter-tops provide an abundance of prep space and the custom cabinetry will satisfy all your storage needs. The light, bright and spacious open floor-plan with a double sided fireplace delivers both formal and family living areas. You'll enjoy the amply proportioned bedrooms with great closet space, and the generous sized bathroom has separate shower and tub. For easy entertaining and family recreation, the French Doors off the family room lead to the large two-tiered wood deck, patio with fire pit and plenty of grassy area in the yard for play! Additional features include hardwood floors, recently installed carpeting, new ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, laundry room, garden area and fruit trees, and washer and dryer. This fabulous cul-de-sac location is conveniently located to schools, shopping and just blocks to the beach and Riviera Village and will go fast. Don't delay! For your own private viewing please contact Wyatt at 310-408-3583.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Avenue B have any available units?
1026 Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1026 Avenue B have?
Some of 1026 Avenue B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Avenue B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1026 Avenue B offer parking?
No, 1026 Avenue B does not offer parking.
Does 1026 Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 Avenue B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Avenue B have a pool?
No, 1026 Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 1026 Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 Avenue B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles