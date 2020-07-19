All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1018 Palm Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1018 Palm Ln
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

1018 Palm Ln

1018 Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1018 Palm Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, bright, airy and spacious townhome in Jefferson School District / Golden Hills area of Redondo Beach. Located less than a mile from the beach, this gorgeous home has an open concept living space that carries the heart of the kitchen, dining area and living room out to a private patio perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. The gas fireplace adds an extra element of cozy home ambiance during cool winter months. 2 bedrooms upstairs boast huge vaulted ceilings with stylish exposed rustic beams. Wood flooring, upgrades throughout and endless ocean breezes make this a perfect beach home tucked away on a quiet little one-way street. The lower level 2-car attached garage opens to a large bonus room that can be used as a mudroom, storage and laundry room all in one (Washer & Dryer Included!). Enjoy weekends relaxing by the pool and hot tub. Walking distance to an assortment of shops and restaurants or a quick bike ride to Hermosa/Redondo Piers. All appliances included! Just Move In!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Palm Ln have any available units?
1018 Palm Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1018 Palm Ln have?
Some of 1018 Palm Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Palm Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Palm Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Palm Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Palm Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1018 Palm Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Palm Ln offers parking.
Does 1018 Palm Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 Palm Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Palm Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1018 Palm Ln has a pool.
Does 1018 Palm Ln have accessible units?
No, 1018 Palm Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Palm Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Palm Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Palm Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 Palm Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles