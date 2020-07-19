1018 Palm Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful, bright, airy and spacious townhome in Jefferson School District / Golden Hills area of Redondo Beach. Located less than a mile from the beach, this gorgeous home has an open concept living space that carries the heart of the kitchen, dining area and living room out to a private patio perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. The gas fireplace adds an extra element of cozy home ambiance during cool winter months. 2 bedrooms upstairs boast huge vaulted ceilings with stylish exposed rustic beams. Wood flooring, upgrades throughout and endless ocean breezes make this a perfect beach home tucked away on a quiet little one-way street. The lower level 2-car attached garage opens to a large bonus room that can be used as a mudroom, storage and laundry room all in one (Washer & Dryer Included!). Enjoy weekends relaxing by the pool and hot tub. Walking distance to an assortment of shops and restaurants or a quick bike ride to Hermosa/Redondo Piers. All appliances included! Just Move In!