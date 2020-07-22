1011 GREEN Lane

Amenities

Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Redondo Beach now available. Located just two miles from the beach and in the award-winning Redondo Beach school district with a kid-friendly park around the corner. Bike or walk to the Redondo Village cafes and Rancho Palos Verdes hiking trails. Home has only had one previous tenant (the owner) and it has been meticulously cared for with hardwood floors throughout, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, recessed lighting, upscale fixtures, newly carpeted bedrooms, and a well-landscaped backyard. The home features spacious closets in each bedroom, including a large walk-in closet with a skylight in master. The professionally landscaped private backyard has been kept up with potted plants, a lemon tree, mature trees, fresh grass and bushes for privacy and features a patio and cement side yard. There is also a 2 car garage and private driveway. Come see it today!