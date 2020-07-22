All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated March 20 2020

1011 GREEN Lane

1011 Green Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Green Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Redondo Beach now available. Located just two miles from the beach and in the award-winning Redondo Beach school district with a kid-friendly park around the corner. Bike or walk to the Redondo Village cafes and Rancho Palos Verdes hiking trails. Home has only had one previous tenant (the owner) and it has been meticulously cared for with hardwood floors throughout, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, recessed lighting, upscale fixtures, newly carpeted bedrooms, and a well-landscaped backyard. The home features spacious closets in each bedroom, including a large walk-in closet with a skylight in master. The professionally landscaped private backyard has been kept up with potted plants, a lemon tree, mature trees, fresh grass and bushes for privacy and features a patio and cement side yard. There is also a 2 car garage and private driveway. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 GREEN Lane have any available units?
1011 GREEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1011 GREEN Lane have?
Some of 1011 GREEN Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 GREEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1011 GREEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 GREEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1011 GREEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1011 GREEN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1011 GREEN Lane offers parking.
Does 1011 GREEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 GREEN Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 GREEN Lane have a pool?
No, 1011 GREEN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1011 GREEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 1011 GREEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 GREEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 GREEN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 GREEN Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 GREEN Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
