Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool guest parking

Enjoy this large and spacious unit among the peaceful tree lines in this beautiful community! This home offers a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, second bedroom and full guest bathroom. You'll be amazed at the size of the large and spacious living area that sits right off the kitchen that opens up to it as well as the balcony. The balcony is super peaceful as you enjoy a cup of coffee and sit among the trees. There is 1 detached garage directly below unit as well as an additional assigned parking spot. There is plenty of guest parking as well. This home also includes a stacked washer/dryer. The unit is in a great location as it is a second floor end unit. The community has a great pool area to cool off on those hot days! The community is surrounded by tons of shopping and great restaurants to eat at as well as not too far from all major freeways. Great areas for walking and amazing areas to hike close by!