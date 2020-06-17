All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
9 Palacio

9 Palacio · No Longer Available
Location

9 Palacio, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This 1,970 sq. ft. home is located at the top of Melinda Heights in the Ballantree community, one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Rancho Santa Margarita. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Situated in a premier location at the end of a cul-de-sac. Offering an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings with separate living and dining rooms. Windows downstairs have plantation shutters. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a convenient center island that opens to a breakfast nook and family room which has a fireplace. Easy access to the backyard. Direct access to oversized 2 car garage with ample built in storage. All bedrooms are upstairs, with one bedroom configured as a den/office. Downstairs flooring is wood laminate and upstairs is brand new carpeting. The spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, separate tub and shower, brand new vinyl flooring, and walk in closet. All appliances are included with washer and dryer. Award winning schools, and your kids can walk to Melinda Heights Elementary. Not only are you leasing an incredible home, you will also have full access to an extensive array of community amenities including parks, pool, spa, tennis, basketball, the RSM lake/beach club, the community center and endless hiking and biking trails. Conveniently close to the toll roads, markets, restaurants, churches, stores and parks. Gardener services are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Palacio have any available units?
9 Palacio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Palacio have?
Some of 9 Palacio's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Palacio currently offering any rent specials?
9 Palacio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Palacio pet-friendly?
No, 9 Palacio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 9 Palacio offer parking?
Yes, 9 Palacio offers parking.
Does 9 Palacio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Palacio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Palacio have a pool?
Yes, 9 Palacio has a pool.
Does 9 Palacio have accessible units?
No, 9 Palacio does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Palacio have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Palacio does not have units with dishwashers.

