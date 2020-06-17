Amenities

This 1,970 sq. ft. home is located at the top of Melinda Heights in the Ballantree community, one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Rancho Santa Margarita. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Situated in a premier location at the end of a cul-de-sac. Offering an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings with separate living and dining rooms. Windows downstairs have plantation shutters. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a convenient center island that opens to a breakfast nook and family room which has a fireplace. Easy access to the backyard. Direct access to oversized 2 car garage with ample built in storage. All bedrooms are upstairs, with one bedroom configured as a den/office. Downstairs flooring is wood laminate and upstairs is brand new carpeting. The spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, separate tub and shower, brand new vinyl flooring, and walk in closet. All appliances are included with washer and dryer. Award winning schools, and your kids can walk to Melinda Heights Elementary. Not only are you leasing an incredible home, you will also have full access to an extensive array of community amenities including parks, pool, spa, tennis, basketball, the RSM lake/beach club, the community center and endless hiking and biking trails. Conveniently close to the toll roads, markets, restaurants, churches, stores and parks. Gardener services are included.