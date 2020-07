83 Via Cresta

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub media room

AMAZING, HIGHLY UPGRADED UPPER END UNIT. OPEN VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM, ALL THE BEDROOMS, KITCHEN & DECK TO GREEN BELT & MOUNTAINS, ALL NEW FULLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM CONDO. WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, PARKS & THE LAKE. CLOSE TO MOVIE THEATERS, RESTAURANTS & TOLL ROADS. ALL NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW RANGE, NEW LIGHTING, NEW SHOWER, NEW DISHWASHER. HIGHLY UPGRADED NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING. NEW WINDOW COVERING. NEW TILE FLOORING IN THE KITCHEN & BATHROOM. NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOM, INSIDE LAUNDRY CLOSET, STACK-ABLE WASHER & DRYER. EASY ACCESS TO COVERED CARPORT WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING FOR GUESTS & SEVERAL PARKING SPOTS ON THE STREET. COMMUNITY OFFERS HEATED SPA & OVER-SIZED POOL

** W/D & REFRIGERATOR

**12 MONTH LEASE, month to month after lease ends