82 Flor De Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Great floor plan, two bedroom, two bath, each with own bathrooms, just remodeled with upgraded vinyl /laminated flooring, Fresh paint, upgraded tub/shower with new enclosures, new vanities, fixtures, carpeted bedrooms, Granite counters, Full size cook-top, oven, microwave, Full size washer/dryer. all new window covering. conveniently located on the ground floor, with spacious patio, enclosed storage area. Great location!! Walk to the Lake , Major shopping centers. within walking distance to Banks, Restaurants, Groceries, to live here, you really don't need cars.

The HOA is one of the best to keep this community in great condition. HOA rules and regulations must be followed by all tenants. In addition to HOA Pool and SPA, tenants have the option to sign and belong to RSM Lake privilege and amenities.