All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 82 Flor De Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
82 Flor De Sol
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:00 AM

82 Flor De Sol

82 Flor de Sol · (714) 749-1204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

82 Flor de Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 49 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Great floor plan, two bedroom, two bath, each with own bathrooms, just remodeled with upgraded vinyl /laminated flooring, Fresh paint, upgraded tub/shower with new enclosures, new vanities, fixtures, carpeted bedrooms, Granite counters, Full size cook-top, oven, microwave, Full size washer/dryer. all new window covering. conveniently located on the ground floor, with spacious patio, enclosed storage area. Great location!! Walk to the Lake , Major shopping centers. within walking distance to Banks, Restaurants, Groceries, to live here, you really don't need cars.
The HOA is one of the best to keep this community in great condition. HOA rules and regulations must be followed by all tenants. In addition to HOA Pool and SPA, tenants have the option to sign and belong to RSM Lake privilege and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Flor De Sol have any available units?
82 Flor De Sol has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 Flor De Sol have?
Some of 82 Flor De Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Flor De Sol currently offering any rent specials?
82 Flor De Sol isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Flor De Sol pet-friendly?
No, 82 Flor De Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 82 Flor De Sol offer parking?
No, 82 Flor De Sol does not offer parking.
Does 82 Flor De Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Flor De Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Flor De Sol have a pool?
Yes, 82 Flor De Sol has a pool.
Does 82 Flor De Sol have accessible units?
No, 82 Flor De Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Flor De Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Flor De Sol has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 82 Flor De Sol?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity