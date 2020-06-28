8 Vista Colinas

Amenities

Gorgeous VIEWs of the canyon and Saddleback Mountain! Enjoy these panoramic views from your balcony off your master bedroom very private. Living room features laminate floors, gas fireplace, and high ceilings. The dining room with a slider out to a nice size patio constructed of newer pavers, fruit trees and fountain are there for you to enjoy. The kitchen is updated with, Corian counter tops, pull out drawers, large range, microwave, Bosch dishwasher, Bosch refrigerator (included with no warranty), plenty of counter and storage space. The kitchen opens to both the dining area and family room (being used as an office). The master bedroom is large with great natural light, it also has a large bathroom with walk in closet. 2 Car attached garage with 1 additional permitted open space. Enjoy the community pool & spa. This property is close to shopping, dining, and hiking trails. Everything RSM has to offer…and don’t forget about the views?! Call or text 949-338-6028 Shannon Doyle Re/Max Premier Realty DRE #01466245