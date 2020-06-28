All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
8 Vista Colinas · No Longer Available
Location

8 Vista Colinas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous VIEWs of the canyon and Saddleback Mountain! Enjoy these panoramic views from your balcony off your master bedroom very private. Living room features laminate floors, gas fireplace, and high ceilings. The dining room with a slider out to a nice size patio constructed of newer pavers, fruit trees and fountain are there for you to enjoy. The kitchen is updated with, Corian counter tops, pull out drawers, large range, microwave, Bosch dishwasher, Bosch refrigerator (included with no warranty), plenty of counter and storage space. The kitchen opens to both the dining area and family room (being used as an office). The master bedroom is large with great natural light, it also has a large bathroom with walk in closet. 2 Car attached garage with 1 additional permitted open space. Enjoy the community pool & spa. This property is close to shopping, dining, and hiking trails. Everything RSM has to offer…and don’t forget about the views?! Call or text 949-338-6028 Shannon Doyle Re/Max Premier Realty DRE #01466245

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Vista Colinas have any available units?
8 Vista Colinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Vista Colinas have?
Some of 8 Vista Colinas's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Vista Colinas currently offering any rent specials?
8 Vista Colinas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Vista Colinas pet-friendly?
No, 8 Vista Colinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 8 Vista Colinas offer parking?
Yes, 8 Vista Colinas offers parking.
Does 8 Vista Colinas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Vista Colinas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Vista Colinas have a pool?
Yes, 8 Vista Colinas has a pool.
Does 8 Vista Colinas have accessible units?
No, 8 Vista Colinas does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Vista Colinas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Vista Colinas has units with dishwashers.
