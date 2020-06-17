7 San Sebastian

Amenities

A Must See - 4 Bd, 2.5 BA With Many Upgrades in Rancho Santa Margarita **$500 Move In Bonus!** - **$500 move in bonus if takes occupancy by 11/30/19**



This beautiful house, located in lovely Rancho Santa Margarita, has 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Baths . It is approximately 1751 sq. ft., and is highly upgraded to include upgraded appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful wrought iron ceiling stair case, a custom built BBQ area and fire pit on the oversize lot . The association amenities also includes a pool, spa, club house, tot lot and playground. Come and view this beautiful house and let us help you make it your home. Call Elva Rendon to schedule a viewing or apply online at www.hcmpm.com



