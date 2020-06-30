Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Ready? Get-set. MOVE-IN! This bright & spacious townhome is filled with updates & upgrades. starts with a prime location on a single-loaded street with lots of parking + 2-car attached garage near Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Then adds peaceful canyon views from the private, covered terrace. This 3 bed/2.5 bath home gets even better with UPDATED kitchen & ALL bathrooms, Laminate Flooring, re-painted, RE-PIPED!, all windows have been replaced, there’s even a WHOLE-HOUSE FAN, This home is as efficient as it is attractive. Wait, there’s more! Easy access to toll road & I-5, shopping, dining, entertainment & outdoor activities. Sought-after Capistrano school district: Tesoro HS, Arroyo Vista MS & ES. The neighborhood pool & play area are just up around the corner. So many good things all rolled into one great place to live, you’ll just have to come see it for yourself!