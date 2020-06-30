All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

65 Fuente

65 Fuente · No Longer Available
Location

65 Fuente, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready? Get-set. MOVE-IN! This bright & spacious townhome is filled with updates & upgrades. starts with a prime location on a single-loaded street with lots of parking + 2-car attached garage near Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Then adds peaceful canyon views from the private, covered terrace. This 3 bed/2.5 bath home gets even better with UPDATED kitchen & ALL bathrooms, Laminate Flooring, re-painted, RE-PIPED!, all windows have been replaced, there’s even a WHOLE-HOUSE FAN, This home is as efficient as it is attractive. Wait, there’s more! Easy access to toll road & I-5, shopping, dining, entertainment & outdoor activities. Sought-after Capistrano school district: Tesoro HS, Arroyo Vista MS & ES. The neighborhood pool & play area are just up around the corner. So many good things all rolled into one great place to live, you’ll just have to come see it for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Fuente have any available units?
65 Fuente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Fuente have?
Some of 65 Fuente's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Fuente currently offering any rent specials?
65 Fuente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Fuente pet-friendly?
No, 65 Fuente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 65 Fuente offer parking?
Yes, 65 Fuente offers parking.
Does 65 Fuente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Fuente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Fuente have a pool?
Yes, 65 Fuente has a pool.
Does 65 Fuente have accessible units?
No, 65 Fuente does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Fuente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Fuente has units with dishwashers.

