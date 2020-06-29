61 Summitcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Prestigious 24/7 Guard Gated community of Dove Canyon, It has all you want: 4 BR + Large bonus room on 2nd floor and it can be used as study room or 2nd family room upstairs, 1st floor bedroom suite, Cathedral Ceilings, 3 car garage. Upgrades include beautiful laminated wood floor throughout both 1st and 2nd level, Granite Countertop in Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances and more. Huge master bedroom has retreat area and fire place, Master bath with separate tub and shower, walk-in closet, Sunroof provides natural light to the house, Specious backyard features large patio w/patio cover, lush landscape and mature trees provide excellent entertaining space. Tons of Association amenities include pool, spa, 24/7 security, tennis and basketball court, Golf Driving range, Club House, Park and playgrounds, Excellent school district. Enjoy your new home in resort style community.