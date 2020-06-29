All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

61 Summitcrest

61 Summitcrest · (949) 466-8956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Summitcrest, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3358 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Prestigious 24/7 Guard Gated community of Dove Canyon, It has all you want: 4 BR + Large bonus room on 2nd floor and it can be used as study room or 2nd family room upstairs, 1st floor bedroom suite, Cathedral Ceilings, 3 car garage. Upgrades include beautiful laminated wood floor throughout both 1st and 2nd level, Granite Countertop in Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances and more. Huge master bedroom has retreat area and fire place, Master bath with separate tub and shower, walk-in closet, Sunroof provides natural light to the house, Specious backyard features large patio w/patio cover, lush landscape and mature trees provide excellent entertaining space. Tons of Association amenities include pool, spa, 24/7 security, tennis and basketball court, Golf Driving range, Club House, Park and playgrounds, Excellent school district. Enjoy your new home in resort style community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Summitcrest have any available units?
61 Summitcrest has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Summitcrest have?
Some of 61 Summitcrest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Summitcrest currently offering any rent specials?
61 Summitcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Summitcrest pet-friendly?
No, 61 Summitcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 61 Summitcrest offer parking?
Yes, 61 Summitcrest offers parking.
Does 61 Summitcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Summitcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Summitcrest have a pool?
Yes, 61 Summitcrest has a pool.
Does 61 Summitcrest have accessible units?
No, 61 Summitcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Summitcrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Summitcrest does not have units with dishwashers.
