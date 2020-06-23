61 Gaviota

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities dog park playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, cozy, and quiet 2 bedroom, 2 full baths Las Flores II downstairs unit ready for a new family to call home! This home has tile floors in the kitchen, family room, dining room and baths with BRAND NEW wood flooring in the 2 bedrooms. The kitchen has white cabinets with a lovely granite countertops, dishwasher and oven/range. The home also comes complete with a BRAND NEW washer and a dryer. The dryer isn't new, but works great! The washer/dryer are inside the home, not on the patio! The unit has a new bathtub surround in the hall bath as well as a new dining room light fixture! Enjoy the cozy fireplace on cold winter nights. There is a storage closet on the patio which you can store items. THe Las Flores tract has a pool and two spas and a BBQ area. You can also walk to the Rancho Santa Margarita lake and use the beach club, shopping, entertaining and so much more. Rancho Santa Margarita also has numerous parks, pools, sport courts, skateboard park, dog park, pinic areas, and playgrounds. Come make this adorable condo your new place to call home!