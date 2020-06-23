All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 61 Gaviota.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
61 Gaviota
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

61 Gaviota

61 Gaviota · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

61 Gaviota, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, cozy, and quiet 2 bedroom, 2 full baths Las Flores II downstairs unit ready for a new family to call home! This home has tile floors in the kitchen, family room, dining room and baths with BRAND NEW wood flooring in the 2 bedrooms. The kitchen has white cabinets with a lovely granite countertops, dishwasher and oven/range. The home also comes complete with a BRAND NEW washer and a dryer. The dryer isn't new, but works great! The washer/dryer are inside the home, not on the patio! The unit has a new bathtub surround in the hall bath as well as a new dining room light fixture! Enjoy the cozy fireplace on cold winter nights. There is a storage closet on the patio which you can store items. THe Las Flores tract has a pool and two spas and a BBQ area. You can also walk to the Rancho Santa Margarita lake and use the beach club, shopping, entertaining and so much more. Rancho Santa Margarita also has numerous parks, pools, sport courts, skateboard park, dog park, pinic areas, and playgrounds. Come make this adorable condo your new place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Gaviota have any available units?
61 Gaviota doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Gaviota have?
Some of 61 Gaviota's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Gaviota currently offering any rent specials?
61 Gaviota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Gaviota pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Gaviota is pet friendly.
Does 61 Gaviota offer parking?
No, 61 Gaviota does not offer parking.
Does 61 Gaviota have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Gaviota offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Gaviota have a pool?
Yes, 61 Gaviota has a pool.
Does 61 Gaviota have accessible units?
No, 61 Gaviota does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Gaviota have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Gaviota has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego