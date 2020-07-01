All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

6 Via Bellorita

6 Via Bellorita · No Longer Available
Location

6 Via Bellorita, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Home for LEASE - 4 Bedroom Detached HOME with spectacular MOUNTAIN VIEWS & Natural Lighting! Home provides 2.5 Bathrooms. Newly installed Kitchen Countertops. The largest Floor Plan within the neighborhood has the benefit of a "Top Rated" Elementary school and Large Sports Park around the corner. Open Kitchen / Great Room / Family Room create the heart of the home for all to enjoy! Inviting Curb Appeal with beautiful Palm Trees (Including a Queen Palm). Upgraded cooking experience with EXTRA Pantry Space. Freshly Painted and Newly installed Carpet! Stay comfortable with Air Condition, Heating and Ceiling Fans. A lush yard with Fruit Producing Trees make the Backyard perfect for alfresco dining. Being Close the Lake, Parks, POOLS / Beach Club and walking distance to Nature at O'Neill Regional Park makes for ideal living! Walking-Distance to dining and Entertainment. Too many benefits to list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Via Bellorita have any available units?
6 Via Bellorita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Via Bellorita have?
Some of 6 Via Bellorita's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Via Bellorita currently offering any rent specials?
6 Via Bellorita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Via Bellorita pet-friendly?
No, 6 Via Bellorita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 6 Via Bellorita offer parking?
Yes, 6 Via Bellorita offers parking.
Does 6 Via Bellorita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Via Bellorita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Via Bellorita have a pool?
Yes, 6 Via Bellorita has a pool.
Does 6 Via Bellorita have accessible units?
No, 6 Via Bellorita does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Via Bellorita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Via Bellorita has units with dishwashers.

