6 Via Bellorita

Home for LEASE - 4 Bedroom Detached HOME with spectacular MOUNTAIN VIEWS & Natural Lighting! Home provides 2.5 Bathrooms. Newly installed Kitchen Countertops. The largest Floor Plan within the neighborhood has the benefit of a "Top Rated" Elementary school and Large Sports Park around the corner. Open Kitchen / Great Room / Family Room create the heart of the home for all to enjoy! Inviting Curb Appeal with beautiful Palm Trees (Including a Queen Palm). Upgraded cooking experience with EXTRA Pantry Space. Freshly Painted and Newly installed Carpet! Stay comfortable with Air Condition, Heating and Ceiling Fans. A lush yard with Fruit Producing Trees make the Backyard perfect for alfresco dining. Being Close the Lake, Parks, POOLS / Beach Club and walking distance to Nature at O'Neill Regional Park makes for ideal living! Walking-Distance to dining and Entertainment. Too many benefits to list!