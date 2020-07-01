6 Paseo del Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 SAMLARC
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and Spacious 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Town-home. Bedrooms have Vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with granite counter top and nook area. Spacious Living room with large fireplace and adjacent Dining room. Walk out from the sliding door into your peaceful Patio perfect for relaxation. Full size laundry room with storage cabinets. Plenty of storage area in the home. Attached single garage. The home is located in the back of the complex with no traffic noise. The complex includes pool and Jacuzzi. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are included. Hurry this one won't last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Paseo Del Sol have any available units?
6 Paseo Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.