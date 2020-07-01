All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
6 Paseo Del Sol

6 Paseo del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

6 Paseo del Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and Spacious 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Town-home. Bedrooms have Vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with granite counter top and nook area. Spacious Living room with large fireplace and adjacent Dining room. Walk out from the sliding door into your peaceful Patio perfect for relaxation. Full size laundry room with storage cabinets. Plenty of storage area in the home. Attached single garage. The home is located in the back of the complex with no traffic noise. The complex includes pool and Jacuzzi. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are included. Hurry this one won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Paseo Del Sol have any available units?
6 Paseo Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Paseo Del Sol have?
Some of 6 Paseo Del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Paseo Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
6 Paseo Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Paseo Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 6 Paseo Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 6 Paseo Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 6 Paseo Del Sol offers parking.
Does 6 Paseo Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Paseo Del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Paseo Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, 6 Paseo Del Sol has a pool.
Does 6 Paseo Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 6 Paseo Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Paseo Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Paseo Del Sol has units with dishwashers.

