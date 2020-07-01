6 Paseo Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful and Spacious 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Town-home. Bedrooms have Vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with granite counter top and nook area. Spacious Living room with large fireplace and adjacent Dining room. Walk out from the sliding door into your peaceful Patio perfect for relaxation. Full size laundry room with storage cabinets. Plenty of storage area in the home. Attached single garage. The home is located in the back of the complex with no traffic noise. The complex includes pool and Jacuzzi. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are included. Hurry this one won't last.