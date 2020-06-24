All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
58 Flor de Sol

58 Flor De Sol · No Longer Available
Location

58 Flor De Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 2bedroom 2bath condo in RSM - Come take a look at this beautiful 2bedroom 2bath condo located in a quiet community of Las Flores RSM. Located on the ground floor with hard surface flooring throughout and all appliances including fridge, dishwasher and stacked laundry in-home. Located near the lake, shopping centers and toll roads. This will not last long on the market!

Pet friendly with the following:
$500 deposit + $50 pet rent for each dog
$300 deposit + $35 pet rent for each cat

(RLNE4671235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Flor de Sol have any available units?
58 Flor de Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Flor de Sol have?
Some of 58 Flor de Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Flor de Sol currently offering any rent specials?
58 Flor de Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Flor de Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Flor de Sol is pet friendly.
Does 58 Flor de Sol offer parking?
No, 58 Flor de Sol does not offer parking.
Does 58 Flor de Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Flor de Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Flor de Sol have a pool?
Yes, 58 Flor de Sol has a pool.
Does 58 Flor de Sol have accessible units?
No, 58 Flor de Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Flor de Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Flor de Sol has units with dishwashers.
