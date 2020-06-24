58 Flor de Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful 2bedroom 2bath condo in RSM - Come take a look at this beautiful 2bedroom 2bath condo located in a quiet community of Las Flores RSM. Located on the ground floor with hard surface flooring throughout and all appliances including fridge, dishwasher and stacked laundry in-home. Located near the lake, shopping centers and toll roads. This will not last long on the market!



Pet friendly with the following:

$500 deposit + $50 pet rent for each dog

$300 deposit + $35 pet rent for each cat



(RLNE4671235)