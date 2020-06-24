58 Flor de Sol

Amenities
Beautiful 2bedroom 2bath condo in RSM - Come take a look at this beautiful 2bedroom 2bath condo located in a quiet community of Las Flores RSM. Located on the ground floor with hard surface flooring throughout and all appliances including fridge, dishwasher and stacked laundry in-home. Located near the lake, shopping centers and toll roads. This will not last long on the market!
Pet friendly with the following:
$500 deposit + $50 pet rent for each dog
$300 deposit + $35 pet rent for each cat
(RLNE4671235)