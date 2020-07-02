57 Via Pausa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Location! Location! Welcome to this charming Tijeras Creek Villas GOLF COURSE view home. This beautiful upgraded single level condo, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan, no steps, lower unit, sits on the fifth hole. Property features...Master bedroom with a large upgraded stone walk-in shower, private bathroom and stunning golf course views. Living-room and Dinning room are a wide open floor plan with a cozy stone fireplace, natural light and access to a private patio for relaxing outdoor living well overlooking the golf course. The neutral paint colors and gorgeous Travertine flooring throughout make it look spacious. The kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Upgraded stainless steal color stacked washer and dryer. This turnkey condo includes a private 1 car garage with storage space. Complex includes pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse, BBQ areas and playgrounds. located near schools, toll roads and shopping. A must see!