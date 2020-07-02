All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 57 Via Pausa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
57 Via Pausa
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:46 PM

57 Via Pausa

57 Via Pausa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

57 Via Pausa, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location! Location! Welcome to this charming Tijeras Creek Villas GOLF COURSE view home. This beautiful upgraded single level condo, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan, no steps, lower unit, sits on the fifth hole. Property features...Master bedroom with a large upgraded stone walk-in shower, private bathroom and stunning golf course views. Living-room and Dinning room are a wide open floor plan with a cozy stone fireplace, natural light and access to a private patio for relaxing outdoor living well overlooking the golf course. The neutral paint colors and gorgeous Travertine flooring throughout make it look spacious. The kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Upgraded stainless steal color stacked washer and dryer. This turnkey condo includes a private 1 car garage with storage space. Complex includes pool, spa, fitness center, clubhouse, BBQ areas and playgrounds. located near schools, toll roads and shopping. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Via Pausa have any available units?
57 Via Pausa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Via Pausa have?
Some of 57 Via Pausa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Via Pausa currently offering any rent specials?
57 Via Pausa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Via Pausa pet-friendly?
No, 57 Via Pausa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 57 Via Pausa offer parking?
Yes, 57 Via Pausa offers parking.
Does 57 Via Pausa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Via Pausa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Via Pausa have a pool?
Yes, 57 Via Pausa has a pool.
Does 57 Via Pausa have accessible units?
No, 57 Via Pausa does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Via Pausa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Via Pausa has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego