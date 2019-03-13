All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated March 17 2019

51 Mira Mesa

51 Mira Mesa · No Longer Available
Location

51 Mira Mesa, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome on single loaded cul de sac at rear of community. Formal entry with wood grain tile floors extending into family kitchen with new quartz counters, recessed lights, lots of cabinets, fridge and breakfast bar. New manufactured wood floors in formal dining and living room. Quartz stone fireplace and ceiling fan, plus dual sliders to large rear hardscaped and covered patio with pano-hills and city light views! Remodeled 1/2 bath downstairs plus full laundry, washer/dryer included and direct 2-car garage access. Upstairs includes computer niche with desk/chair included, looking out upon serene green hillside. Master with two closets, and remodeled bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. Lots of natural light throughout the home with views of green hills and trees from every window. Convenient location with easy access to the 241 and just minutes away from Altisma Park and all of its amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Mira Mesa have any available units?
51 Mira Mesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Mira Mesa have?
Some of 51 Mira Mesa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Mira Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
51 Mira Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Mira Mesa pet-friendly?
No, 51 Mira Mesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 51 Mira Mesa offer parking?
Yes, 51 Mira Mesa offers parking.
Does 51 Mira Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Mira Mesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Mira Mesa have a pool?
No, 51 Mira Mesa does not have a pool.
Does 51 Mira Mesa have accessible units?
No, 51 Mira Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Mira Mesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Mira Mesa does not have units with dishwashers.
