51 Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome on single loaded cul de sac at rear of community. Formal entry with wood grain tile floors extending into family kitchen with new quartz counters, recessed lights, lots of cabinets, fridge and breakfast bar. New manufactured wood floors in formal dining and living room. Quartz stone fireplace and ceiling fan, plus dual sliders to large rear hardscaped and covered patio with pano-hills and city light views! Remodeled 1/2 bath downstairs plus full laundry, washer/dryer included and direct 2-car garage access. Upstairs includes computer niche with desk/chair included, looking out upon serene green hillside. Master with two closets, and remodeled bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. Lots of natural light throughout the home with views of green hills and trees from every window. Convenient location with easy access to the 241 and just minutes away from Altisma Park and all of its amenities!