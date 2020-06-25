50 Dianthus

Amenities

Listed by Regency Real Estate www.MollyPeterson.com Fantastic condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths PLUS a 3rd bedroom on an upper level with it's own private balcony! Dramatic entry with high ceilings and a very open floor plan. All the living space except the loft/3rd bedroom is on the main floor. The Living room space opens to a large balcony. The large master suite with private bath are just adjacent with private doors leading outside. On the other side is the kitchen with granite counter tops and up dated appliances with the refrigerator included. The secondary bedroom and full bath are on the opposite side of the master suite. Upstairs the room is enclosed and makes a great optional third bedroom or office space. This home also has 2 detached garages. One is at the base of the condo with a side entrance door, the other is directly across. Rancho Santa Margarita has so many areas to explore with hiking and biking in the nearby O'Neill Regional park area that provides an open space for recreation. Location is also near the association pool and also right across the street from Lake RSM and the beach club. Stroll over to the shops and parks, and enjoy the heart of RSM. Very convenient location close to everything!! This one is ready to move right in!!