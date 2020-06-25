All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM

50 Dianthus

50 Dianthus · No Longer Available
Location

50 Dianthus, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Listed by Regency Real Estate www.MollyPeterson.com Fantastic condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths PLUS a 3rd bedroom on an upper level with it's own private balcony! Dramatic entry with high ceilings and a very open floor plan. All the living space except the loft/3rd bedroom is on the main floor. The Living room space opens to a large balcony. The large master suite with private bath are just adjacent with private doors leading outside. On the other side is the kitchen with granite counter tops and up dated appliances with the refrigerator included. The secondary bedroom and full bath are on the opposite side of the master suite. Upstairs the room is enclosed and makes a great optional third bedroom or office space. This home also has 2 detached garages. One is at the base of the condo with a side entrance door, the other is directly across. Rancho Santa Margarita has so many areas to explore with hiking and biking in the nearby O'Neill Regional park area that provides an open space for recreation. Location is also near the association pool and also right across the street from Lake RSM and the beach club. Stroll over to the shops and parks, and enjoy the heart of RSM. Very convenient location close to everything!! This one is ready to move right in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Dianthus have any available units?
50 Dianthus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Dianthus have?
Some of 50 Dianthus's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Dianthus currently offering any rent specials?
50 Dianthus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Dianthus pet-friendly?
No, 50 Dianthus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 50 Dianthus offer parking?
Yes, 50 Dianthus offers parking.
Does 50 Dianthus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Dianthus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Dianthus have a pool?
Yes, 50 Dianthus has a pool.
Does 50 Dianthus have accessible units?
No, 50 Dianthus does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Dianthus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Dianthus has units with dishwashers.
