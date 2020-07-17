All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

49 Via Honrado

49 Via Honrado · (949) 533-4414
Location

49 Via Honrado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this cozy and cute condo in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, located within the Mission Courts development and across from the stunning lake and beach club. Enter through a beautiful gated patio that offers a spacious area to relax with privacy and tranquility. Interior upgrades include elegant wood flooring in the living room, dining room & bedroom and travertine flooring in the kitchen & bathroom.The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet storage space. The home is a lower unit with no stairs. Includes a one car detached garage & use of the washer, dryer & fridge! Conveniently located nearby to lots of shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Via Honrado have any available units?
49 Via Honrado has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Via Honrado have?
Some of 49 Via Honrado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Via Honrado currently offering any rent specials?
49 Via Honrado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Via Honrado pet-friendly?
No, 49 Via Honrado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 49 Via Honrado offer parking?
Yes, 49 Via Honrado offers parking.
Does 49 Via Honrado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Via Honrado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Via Honrado have a pool?
No, 49 Via Honrado does not have a pool.
Does 49 Via Honrado have accessible units?
No, 49 Via Honrado does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Via Honrado have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Via Honrado does not have units with dishwashers.
