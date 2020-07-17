49 Via Honrado

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this cozy and cute condo in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, located within the Mission Courts development and across from the stunning lake and beach club. Enter through a beautiful gated patio that offers a spacious area to relax with privacy and tranquility. Interior upgrades include elegant wood flooring in the living room, dining room & bedroom and travertine flooring in the kitchen & bathroom.The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet storage space. The home is a lower unit with no stairs. Includes a one car detached garage & use of the washer, dryer & fridge! Conveniently located nearby to lots of shops & restaurants.