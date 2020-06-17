All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 PM

48 Sillero

48 Sillero · No Longer Available
Location

48 Sillero, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Call or text the Listing agent directly at 949-303-9031 for showing information. Tijeras Creek Golf Club is just down the road from this lovely home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home with a great bonus room or optional 5th bedroom upstairs. One of the bedrooms is on the main floor; perfect for a home office or guest room.

You will find easy to care laminate wood and ceramic flooring throughout the home. The sparkling kitchen is well equipped with granite counters and white appliances including a double oven w/ convection, gas range and 2 drawer dishwasher. Enjoy the view out to your private back yard pool complete with spa and water slide.
If you choose, you can have access to all the amazing amenities that SAMLARC has to offer; multiple pools, parks and trails for year round activities.
Gardening and pool service fees are included at no extra cost, so come relax by your private pool and enjoy the sunshine and beautiful weather Orange County has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Sillero have any available units?
48 Sillero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Sillero have?
Some of 48 Sillero's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Sillero currently offering any rent specials?
48 Sillero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Sillero pet-friendly?
No, 48 Sillero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 48 Sillero offer parking?
No, 48 Sillero does not offer parking.
Does 48 Sillero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Sillero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Sillero have a pool?
Yes, 48 Sillero has a pool.
Does 48 Sillero have accessible units?
No, 48 Sillero does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Sillero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Sillero has units with dishwashers.
