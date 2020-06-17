48 Sillero

Amenities

Call or text the Listing agent directly at 949-303-9031 for showing information. Tijeras Creek Golf Club is just down the road from this lovely home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home with a great bonus room or optional 5th bedroom upstairs. One of the bedrooms is on the main floor; perfect for a home office or guest room.



You will find easy to care laminate wood and ceramic flooring throughout the home. The sparkling kitchen is well equipped with granite counters and white appliances including a double oven w/ convection, gas range and 2 drawer dishwasher. Enjoy the view out to your private back yard pool complete with spa and water slide.

If you choose, you can have access to all the amazing amenities that SAMLARC has to offer; multiple pools, parks and trails for year round activities.

Gardening and pool service fees are included at no extra cost, so come relax by your private pool and enjoy the sunshine and beautiful weather Orange County has to offer.