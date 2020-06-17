All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 48 Lobelia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
48 Lobelia
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

48 Lobelia

48 Lobelia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

48 Lobelia, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brisa Del Lago Unit with Upgraded 3 full bedrooms, 2 upgraded bathrooms. One bedroom has a private deck with treetop views. Garage with extra assigned spot. Two balconies. Short walk around lake to restaurants, shopping, services and schools. Former loft converted to third bedroom. Amazing granite counter in Kitchen with new refrigerator, five burner stove and oven, dishwasher, microwave, stainless steel sink, plumbing fixtures, custom backsplash, cabinet doors and hardware, recessed ceiling lights, under counter lights, and garbage disposal. Living area with romantic fireplace, mantel, light fixtures, and custom entertainment center with cable ready installation. Bedrooms with hardware, ceiling fans and mirrored closets. Now ready for you to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Lobelia have any available units?
48 Lobelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Lobelia have?
Some of 48 Lobelia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Lobelia currently offering any rent specials?
48 Lobelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Lobelia pet-friendly?
No, 48 Lobelia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 48 Lobelia offer parking?
Yes, 48 Lobelia offers parking.
Does 48 Lobelia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Lobelia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Lobelia have a pool?
No, 48 Lobelia does not have a pool.
Does 48 Lobelia have accessible units?
No, 48 Lobelia does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Lobelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Lobelia has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego